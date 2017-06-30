Insurer, not police, to probe Montana...

Insurer, not police, to probe Montana deck collapse; 50 hurt

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 19 Read more: The Daily News-Record

In this image taken Saturday, June 17, 2017, debris is strewn about at the scene where a second-story deck collapsed at a lodge near Lakeside, Mont. Authorities now say more than 30 people were taken to hospitals after the second-story deck of a Montana lodge collapsed during a memorial event for a firefighter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalispell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bridges takes chilled approach in heated politi... Jun 30 anonymous 9
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) May '17 Amazenblue 77
Missing man from Spokane traveled to evergreen mt May '17 Darcy 13
The Flathead Needs A STRIP CLUB! (Jun '14) May '17 Eternallydamned420 6
Whitefish Jukebox (Jul '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 15
News White Nationalist Richard Spencer Punched In th... Apr '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 3
News Faith and Values: The heart as an antidote to hate Mar '17 yehoshooah adam 9
See all Kalispell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalispell Forum Now

Kalispell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalispell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Wall Street
 

Kalispell, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,240 • Total comments across all topics: 282,281,359

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC