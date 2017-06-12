Dozens injured in Flathead Lake deck collapse
On Saturday evening, emergency services from Polson,Kalispell, Evergreen, and several other departments responded to a call of a deck collapse at Glacier Camp in Lakeside during a funeral.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kalispell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|May 25
|Amazenblue
|77
|Missing man from Spokane traveled to evergreen mt
|May '17
|Darcy
|13
|The Flathead Needs A STRIP CLUB! (Jun '14)
|May '17
|Eternallydamned420
|6
|Whitefish Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Apr '17
|Musikologist
|15
|White Nationalist Richard Spencer Punched In th...
|Apr '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|3
|Faith and Values: The heart as an antidote to hate
|Mar '17
|yehoshooah adam
|9
|Stephen Wise Free Synagogue to launch refugee r...
|Mar '17
|Vanilla Wolf
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kalispell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC