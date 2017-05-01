Victim of Flathead River Homicide Identified

Officials in northwestern Montana have released the name of a man who is believed dead after falling into the Flathead River from a bridge east of Kalispell. The Flathead County sheriff's office says 34-year-old Anthony Andrew Walthers, a transient from the Kalispell area, is believed to be the victim of a homicide on April 26. A witness reported seeing him floating down the river before disappearing under the water.

