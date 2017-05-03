State of Montana v. Paul Julius Olson

State of Montana v. Paul Julius Olson

COUNSEL OF RECORD: For Appellant: Scott G. Hilderman, Attorney at Law, Kalispell, Montana For Appellee: Timothy C. Fox, Montana Attorney General, C. Mark Fowler, Assistant Attorney General, Helena, Montana Bernard G. Cassidy, Lincoln County Attorney, Jeffrey Zwang, Deputy County Attorney, Libby, Montana A 1 Appellant, Paul Julius Olson , appeals the order of the Eleventh Judicial District Court, Flathead County, which determined that Olson's Texas convictions for driving under the influence constituted prior convictions for purposes of sentencing for his current Montana DUI conviction.

