News Minute: Here is the latest Montana news from The Associated Press at 5:50 p.m. MDT

Officers in western Montana are investigating the murder-suicide of a married couple. Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton tells the Ravalli Republic the bodies were discovered at about 10 p.m. Sunday by deputies conducting a welfare check at a residence east of Corvallis.

