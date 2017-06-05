Iceland Is Getting Hotter, Thanks to ...

Iceland Is Getting Hotter, Thanks to Game of Thrones

Friday May 19

You're not imagining it if it seems like everyone you know is either planning a trip to Iceland - or just got back. The Nordic island nation - population 350,000 - has seen tourism numbers explode from under 500,000 in 2010 to more than 2.4 million tourists expected this year.

