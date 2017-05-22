EPA, BNSF investigating oily substanc...

EPA, BNSF investigating oily substance along Flathead Lake shoreline

Friday May 5 Read more: Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen

KALISPELL, Mont. - Officials from BNSF Railway and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency are responding to an unidentified sheen on a small section of the north shoreline of Flathead Lake near the contaminated Superfund site in Somers.

Read more at Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen.

