Does Twitter Track My Location?

Does Twitter Track My Location?

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: Ask Dave Taylor!

I saw you wrote about how Windows 10 secretly tracks my location, which makes me mad, but does Twitter do the same thing? In a world where we all want our programs to be smart and location aware so we can say "where's the closest gas station" and have it know we're in Kalispell, Montana, not Schenectady, New Jersey or Mountain View, California, the price we pay for this convenience is that every app now knows where you are. While most are pretty straightforward about it - like a map program - some do save a history of your locations so they can figure out your "stomping ground" and customize your experience.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Ask Dave Taylor!.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalispell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) May 25 Amazenblue 77
Missing man from Spokane traveled to evergreen mt May '17 Darcy 13
The Flathead Needs A STRIP CLUB! (Jun '14) May '17 Eternallydamned420 6
Whitefish Jukebox (Jul '12) Apr '17 Musikologist 15
News White Nationalist Richard Spencer Punched In th... Apr '17 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 3
News Faith and Values: The heart as an antidote to hate Mar '17 yehoshooah adam 9
News Stephen Wise Free Synagogue to launch refugee r... Mar '17 Vanilla Wolf 4
See all Kalispell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalispell Forum Now

Kalispell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalispell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Climate Change
 

Kalispell, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,289 • Total comments across all topics: 281,678,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC