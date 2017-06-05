Does Twitter Track My Location?

I saw you wrote about how Windows 10 secretly tracks my location, which makes me mad, but does Twitter do the same thing? In a world where we all want our programs to be smart and location aware so we can say "where's the closest gas station" and have it know we're in Kalispell, Montana, not Schenectady, New Jersey or Mountain View, California, the price we pay for this convenience is that every app now knows where you are. While most are pretty straightforward about it - like a map program - some do save a history of your locations so they can figure out your "stomping ground" and customize your experience.

