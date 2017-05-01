Cecil Rice charged in bridge death of Anthony Walthers
A suspect and his girlfriend have been arrested in the death of a man who plunged to his death off of a bridge. Cecil Thomas Rice, 26, was charged with deliberate homicide in the Wednesday death of Anthony Walthers, 34, who was seen falling into the Flathead River in Kalispell, Montana.
