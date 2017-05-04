Trump Jr. schedule for Montana visit

Donald J. Trump Jr. is visiting Montana to support Greg Gianforte during his run for Congress. He'll start in Kalispell on April 21 and make his way to Bozeman on Saturday, April 22. Gianforte is running against Rob Quist after Ryan Zinke vacated his seat in Congress when he accepted Donald Trump's nomination for Secretary of the Interior.

