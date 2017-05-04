Trump Jr. schedule for Montana visit
Donald J. Trump Jr. is visiting Montana to support Greg Gianforte during his run for Congress. He'll start in Kalispell on April 21 and make his way to Bozeman on Saturday, April 22. Gianforte is running against Rob Quist after Ryan Zinke vacated his seat in Congress when he accepted Donald Trump's nomination for Secretary of the Interior.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Add your comments below
Kalispell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whitefish Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Apr 22
|Musikologist
|15
|The Flathead Needs A STRIP CLUB! (Jun '14)
|Apr 12
|Lala
|5
|White Nationalist Richard Spencer Punched In th...
|Apr 5
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|3
|Faith and Values: The heart as an antidote to hate
|Mar '17
|yehoshooah adam
|9
|Stephen Wise Free Synagogue to launch refugee r...
|Mar '17
|Vanilla Wolf
|4
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
|Clown Richard Spencers Top 10 Knockout Songs
|Jan '17
|ANTIFA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kalispell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC