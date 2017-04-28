Transients Arrested in Flathead River Homicide Investigation
Two transients have been arrested as officials in northwestern Montana investigate an apparent homicide where a man went off a bridge into the Flathead River east of Kalispell on Wednesday evening. Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says 26-year-old Cecil Thomas Rice was arrested late Thursday on suspicion of deliberate homicide while 25-year-old Heather Joy Meeker was arrested on suspicion of accountability to deliberate homicide.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Kalispell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Whitefish Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Apr 22
|Musikologist
|15
|The Flathead Needs A STRIP CLUB! (Jun '14)
|Apr 12
|Lala
|5
|White Nationalist Richard Spencer Punched In th...
|Apr 5
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|3
|Faith and Values: The heart as an antidote to hate
|Mar '17
|yehoshooah adam
|9
|Stephen Wise Free Synagogue to launch refugee r...
|Mar '17
|Vanilla Wolf
|4
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
|Clown Richard Spencers Top 10 Knockout Songs
|Jan '17
|ANTIFA
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kalispell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC