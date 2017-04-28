Transients Arrested in Flathead River Homicide Investigation

Two transients have been arrested as officials in northwestern Montana investigate an apparent homicide where a man went off a bridge into the Flathead River east of Kalispell on Wednesday evening. Flathead County Sheriff Chuck Curry says 26-year-old Cecil Thomas Rice was arrested late Thursday on suspicion of deliberate homicide while 25-year-old Heather Joy Meeker was arrested on suspicion of accountability to deliberate homicide.

