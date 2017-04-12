Snowpack is heavy, summer may be wet

Snowpack is heavy, summer may be wet

Next Story Prev Story
48 min ago Read more: The Bitterroot Star

By Michael HowellAccording to Ray Nickless of the National Weather Service, western Montana and north central Idaho experienced record setting amounts of rain last October and are enjoying a pretty wet spring that has brought abundant moisture to the region.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Bitterroot Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalispell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News White Nationalist Richard Spencer Punched In th... Apr 5 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 3
News Faith and Values: The heart as an antidote to hate Mar 23 yehoshooah adam 9
News Stephen Wise Free Synagogue to launch refugee r... Mar 21 Vanilla Wolf 4
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Vanilla Wolf 72
Clown Richard Spencers Top 10 Knockout Songs Jan '17 ANTIFA 1
News Man charged with assault on 9-month-old boy (Aug '08) Jan '17 justiceforall 16
News Small-Town Montana Residents Organize To Oppose... (Nov '14) Jan '17 ANTIFA is GOD 4
See all Kalispell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalispell Forum Now

Kalispell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalispell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Kalispell, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,853 • Total comments across all topics: 280,245,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC