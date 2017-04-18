Man in custody after jumping in river during police pursuit
A northwestern Montana man faces felony charges after jumping into a river to avoid deputies who were pursuing a vehicle that had been reported stolen. Flathead County officials say 44-year-old Dominic Lee jumped into the Flathead River on Sunday after a sheriff's vehicle forced the stolen pickup to stop at a campground east of Kalispell.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KHQ-TV Spokane.
Add your comments below
Kalispell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Flathead Needs A STRIP CLUB! (Jun '14)
|Apr 12
|Lala
|5
|White Nationalist Richard Spencer Punched In th...
|Apr 5
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|3
|Faith and Values: The heart as an antidote to hate
|Mar 23
|yehoshooah adam
|9
|Stephen Wise Free Synagogue to launch refugee r...
|Mar '17
|Vanilla Wolf
|4
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
|Clown Richard Spencers Top 10 Knockout Songs
|Jan '17
|ANTIFA
|1
|Man charged with assault on 9-month-old boy (Aug '08)
|Jan '17
|justiceforall
|16
Find what you want!
Search Kalispell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC