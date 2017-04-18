Man in custody after jumping in river...

Man in custody after jumping in river during police pursuit

Monday Apr 17

A northwestern Montana man faces felony charges after jumping into a river to avoid deputies who were pursuing a vehicle that had been reported stolen. Flathead County officials say 44-year-old Dominic Lee jumped into the Flathead River on Sunday after a sheriff's vehicle forced the stolen pickup to stop at a campground east of Kalispell.

Kalispell, MT

