Kalispell man pleads not guilty to breaking toddler's leg
A Kalispell man faces trial for felony assault after authorities say he broke a toddler's leg while punishing him for misbehaving. The Flathead Beacon reports that 21-year-old Terry Chandler pleaded not guilty in district court to felony assault on a minor.
