Kalispell cracks down on trafficking and prostitution

Friday Apr 21 Read more: KFBB

Seven individuals have been charged for solicitation of prostitution after an operation was conducted in the Kalispell area early this week. The task was to deter persons from engaging in the solicitation of prostitution and reduce the potential for sexual trafficking of adults and minors in Flathead County.

