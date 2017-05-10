Kalispell cracks down on trafficking and prostitution
Seven individuals have been charged for solicitation of prostitution after an operation was conducted in the Kalispell area early this week. The task was to deter persons from engaging in the solicitation of prostitution and reduce the potential for sexual trafficking of adults and minors in Flathead County.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KFBB.
Add your comments below
Kalispell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing man from Spokane traveled to evergreen mt
|May 8
|Darcy
|13
|The Flathead Needs A STRIP CLUB! (Jun '14)
|May 8
|Eternallydamned420
|6
|Whitefish Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Apr 22
|Musikologist
|15
|White Nationalist Richard Spencer Punched In th...
|Apr '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|3
|Faith and Values: The heart as an antidote to hate
|Mar '17
|yehoshooah adam
|9
|Stephen Wise Free Synagogue to launch refugee r...
|Mar '17
|Vanilla Wolf
|4
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
Find what you want!
Search Kalispell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC