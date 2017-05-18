A small-town stage for national refugee debate - Sat, 29 Apr 2017 PST
As images of dead Syrian children flashed across his television this month in Montana, David LeBleu prayed it would finally change minds. LeBleu, 73, had been campaigning for a year to bring refugees to his tiny mountainside town of Whitefish.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kalispell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Missing man from Spokane traveled to evergreen mt
|May 8
|Darcy
|13
|The Flathead Needs A STRIP CLUB! (Jun '14)
|May 8
|Eternallydamned420
|6
|Whitefish Jukebox (Jul '12)
|Apr 22
|Musikologist
|15
|White Nationalist Richard Spencer Punched In th...
|Apr '17
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|3
|Faith and Values: The heart as an antidote to hate
|Mar '17
|yehoshooah adam
|9
|Stephen Wise Free Synagogue to launch refugee r...
|Mar '17
|Vanilla Wolf
|4
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Mar '17
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
Find what you want!
Search Kalispell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC