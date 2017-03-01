State of Montana v. Devin Eystad

COUNSEL OF RECORD: For Appellant: Chad Wright, Chief Appellate Defender, James Reavis, Assistant Appellate Defender, Helena, Montana For Appellee: Timothy C. Fox, Montana Attorney General, Micheal S. Wellenstein, Assistant Attorney General, Helena, Montana, Ed Corrigan, Flathead County Attorney, Stacy Boman, Deputy County Attorney, Kalispell, Montana A 1 Devin Eystad appeals from the District Court's Opinion and Order of July 24, 2015, which affirmed the Order of the Flathead County Justice Court dated August 1, 2012. The Justice Court's order denied Eystad's motion to dismiss the criminal charges against him based upon denial of a speedy trial.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FindLaw.