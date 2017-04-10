Montana House endorses first fuel tax...

Montana House endorses first fuel tax hike in 24 years

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 24 Read more: The Gillette News-Record

The Montana House on Thursday endorsed what would be the state's first fuel tax hike in 24 years to raise money to fix a backlog of roads and bridges across the state that have fallen into disrepair . The bill by Rep. Frank Garner, R-Kalispell, would raise the state's tax on gas by 8 cents a gallon and on diesel by 7 A1 4 cents a gallon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gillette News-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalispell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The Flathead Needs A STRIP CLUB! (Jun '14) Apr 12 Lala 5
News White Nationalist Richard Spencer Punched In th... Apr 5 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 3
News Faith and Values: The heart as an antidote to hate Mar 23 yehoshooah adam 9
News Stephen Wise Free Synagogue to launch refugee r... Mar 21 Vanilla Wolf 4
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) Mar '17 Vanilla Wolf 72
Clown Richard Spencers Top 10 Knockout Songs Jan '17 ANTIFA 1
News Man charged with assault on 9-month-old boy (Aug '08) Jan '17 justiceforall 16
See all Kalispell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalispell Forum Now

Kalispell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalispell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Kalispell, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,890 • Total comments across all topics: 280,362,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC