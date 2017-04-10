Montana House endorses first fuel tax hike in 24 years

The Montana House on Thursday endorsed what would be the state's first fuel tax hike in 24 years to raise money to fix a backlog of roads and bridges across the state that have fallen into disrepair . The bill by Rep. Frank Garner, R-Kalispell, would raise the state's tax on gas by 8 cents a gallon and on diesel by 7 A1 4 cents a gallon.

