Man tweets threats of mass shootings,...

Man tweets threats of mass shootings, shooting Jews, Grand Rapids police say

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: MLive.com

A Grand Rapids man is jailed on $500,000 bond after he allegedly tweeted threats of mass shootings and threats to Jews, police say. David Lenio, 30, has faced similar accusations in the past after he allegedly posted tweets about killing Jewish religious leaders and shooting up schools while referencing the Sandy Hook killings.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalispell Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Faith and Values: The heart as an antidote to hate 21 hr yehoshooah adam 9
News White Nationalist Richard Spencer Punched In th... Mar 21 Vanilla Wolf 2
News Stephen Wise Free Synagogue to launch refugee r... Mar 21 Vanilla Wolf 4
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10) Mar 8 Vanilla Wolf 72
Clown Richard Spencers Top 10 Knockout Songs Jan '17 ANTIFA 1
News Man charged with assault on 9-month-old boy (Aug '08) Jan '17 justiceforall 16
News Small-Town Montana Residents Organize To Oppose... (Nov '14) Jan '17 ANTIFA is GOD 4
See all Kalispell Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalispell Forum Now

Kalispell Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalispell Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Kalispell, MT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,749 • Total comments across all topics: 279,781,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC