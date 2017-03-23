Man tweets threats of mass shootings, shooting Jews, Grand Rapids police say
A Grand Rapids man is jailed on $500,000 bond after he allegedly tweeted threats of mass shootings and threats to Jews, police say. David Lenio, 30, has faced similar accusations in the past after he allegedly posted tweets about killing Jewish religious leaders and shooting up schools while referencing the Sandy Hook killings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Kalispell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Faith and Values: The heart as an antidote to hate
|21 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|9
|White Nationalist Richard Spencer Punched In th...
|Mar 21
|Vanilla Wolf
|2
|Stephen Wise Free Synagogue to launch refugee r...
|Mar 21
|Vanilla Wolf
|4
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Montana (D... (Oct '10)
|Mar 8
|Vanilla Wolf
|72
|Clown Richard Spencers Top 10 Knockout Songs
|Jan '17
|ANTIFA
|1
|Man charged with assault on 9-month-old boy (Aug '08)
|Jan '17
|justiceforall
|16
|Small-Town Montana Residents Organize To Oppose... (Nov '14)
|Jan '17
|ANTIFA is GOD
|4
Find what you want!
Search Kalispell Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC