Man gets prison for trying to escape Flathead County jail

A Kalispell man who tried to escape from the Flathead County jail a week after he escaped from the Mineral County jail is headed to prison. The Flathead Beacon reports https://goo.gl/227KZZ ) 27-year-old Zachary Bergman was sentenced Thursday to 20 years in prison with 10 years suspended.

