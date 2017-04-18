Final suspect reaches plea deal in death of Kalispell man

The final suspect believed to be involved in the murder of a 34-year-old Kalispell man has reached a plea agreement. The Flathead Beacon reports that Christopher Hansen signed a plea agreement this week and is expected to plead guilty to accountability to deliberate homicide when he appears in court on May 4. Hansen is one of four people suspected of killing Wade Rautio.

