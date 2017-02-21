Northwest Montana blizzard shuts down railroads, highways, schools

KALISPELL, Mont. - In Northwest Montana, portions of a major highway and rail lines were closed, the Blackfeet Nation declared a state of emergency, Amtrak passenger trains were stuck in Whitefish and Shelby, most schools across more than 9,000 square miles cancelled classes Monday and avalanche danger in much of the region was jacked up to 'extreme.'

