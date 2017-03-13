Creston woman faces felony, misdemeanor charges for animal cruelty
Kalispell Police and Kalispell Animal Control launched a cruelty investigation on February 14 in the Creston area. The following day, deputies served the warrant and found 21 dogs at the house, which appeared to have been poorly cared for.
