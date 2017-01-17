Remembering Ben Parsons: adventurer, firefighter, family man
Western Montana's emergency responders joined together with family and friends of 36-year old firefighter Ben Parsons to honor his life. On January 5, Parsons died during an avalanche at Glacier National Park.
