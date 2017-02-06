Cody Johnston faces January sentencin...

Cody Johnston faces January sentencing date for murder conviction

Friday Jan 13 Read more: KFBB

Cody Johnston faces sentencing on January 17 for the murder of Nicole Waller, a 32-year-old Kalispell woman. Johnston was convicted of deliberate homicide in October 2016, an usual outcome for a murder trial without a body.

