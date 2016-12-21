Sex offenders targeted in multi-agency compliance check operations
HELENA With the goal of locating offenders who aren't in compliance with Montana's Sexual or Violent Offender Registry, Montana law enforcement agencies recently conducted intensive compliance checks in Beaverhead, Lake, Flathead, and Roosevelt Counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Char-Koosta News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kalispell Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Mary Dana Mohr Counseling (Jul '11)
|Dec 14
|Steve
|19
|Richard Opper, Montana DPHHS, Cannot Understand...
|Dec 5
|Don Birkholz
|1
|possibly relocating to kalispell (May '09)
|Jul '16
|Jcooper
|59
|Bigfoot, Sasquatch in Montana? (Mar '07)
|Jul '16
|I hate u
|56
|what really happened to Levi (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|dreamcometrueinmo...
|1
|Millionaire TV Priest living large in Kalispell (Apr '11)
|Jan '16
|deece
|5
|Vote Greg Gianforte for governor 16 (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|hummer
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kalispell Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC