Sex offenders targeted in multi-agency compliance check operations

HELENA With the goal of locating offenders who aren't in compliance with Montana's Sexual or Violent Offender Registry, Montana law enforcement agencies recently conducted intensive compliance checks in Beaverhead, Lake, Flathead, and Roosevelt Counties.

