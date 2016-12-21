Gold coin found in Montana Salvation Army kettle
Daily Inter Lake reports that Lt. Kabrina "KB" Hall found the American Buffalo gold coin on Friday while counting red kettle donations from the Harvest Foods collection site in Bigfork.
