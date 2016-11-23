Soup's On at The Apple Trolley
The Apple Trolley, located next to Crazy Woman Quilts in Glasgow's Plaid Square, is now offering soups to add to their menu of sweets and other snacks. Owner Joy Guttenberg is preparing the soups from scratch, and will be switching up the shop's menu from week to week.
