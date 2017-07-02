Youa re invited! Free summer fun at Bronson Park

KALAMAZOO, Mich. Maranda Park Parties are coming to six West Michigan communities this summer, providing an afternoon of free fun for families! Maranda Park Party comes to Bronson Park in Kalamazoo on Thursday, July 6. The party is from noon to 2 p.m., with a free lunch for anyone 18 and under starting at 11:30 a.m., while supplies last.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WOTV Battle Creek.