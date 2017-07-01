Van Buren Sheriffa s Deputy Receives Life Saving Award

A sergeant with the Van Buren County Sheriff's Department has been honored with a Life Saving Award for his role in helping a fellow officer who had a heart attack last month. The sheriff's department tells us Sergeant Casey Davis was at a charity hockey game at Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo on May 20 when a fellow officer from Grand Rapids collapsed in the locker room.

