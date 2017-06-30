Richland honors fallen officer, celebrates Independence Day
Red, white and blue are the classic 4th of July colors, and while Richland's Independence Day celebrations had plenty of each, the blue did a double duty at the memorial run honoring fallen officer Collin Rose. The Rose Run, which took off at 7:30 a.m. at Gull Lake Middle School, was a rededication of Richland's annual 4th of July run.
