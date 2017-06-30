Part of I-94 closed this weekend for Kalamazoo construction
The Michigan Department of Transportation announced Wednesday that the work will take place between Oakland Drive Exit 75 and Portage Road Exit 78 from 10 p.m. Friday, July 7 to 6 a.m. on Monday, July 10. According to MDOT traffic figures, an average of 76,900 to 88,400 vehicles travel along this portions of this route each day. MDOT Spokesperson Nick Schirripa said one lane will remain open, so no detour route is required.
