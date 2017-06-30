Man hospitalized after Van Buren County lake collision Wednesday, July 5
A 53-year-old Kalamazoo man is hospitalized after a collision between two watercraft Tuesday in Paw Paw Township's Eagle Lake. The collision happened after 2 p.m. Both he and a 31-year-old Ohio woman were ejected from their watercraft, as was a passenger riding with the woman.
