M-43 repave to start Wednesday Tuesday, July 4
The Michigan Department of Transportation says Wednesday night will mark the beginning of the second phase of the reconstruction of M-43 in Kalamazoo. After spending the past few weeks reconstructing sidewalk ramps, crews will now focus on installing new pavement between U.S 131 and Kendall Avenue.
