Kalamazoo County Approves New ID Card Program

Thursday Jul 6 Read more: WSJM-AM Saint Joseph

From the Associated Press - Kalamazoo County has decided to create an identification card program for residents who lack documents needed to get a state ID. The Kalamazoo Gazette reports the county Board of Commissioners' 6-5 vote Wednesday was split along party lines, but the Democratic majority approved a resolution creating the program.

