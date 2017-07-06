Kalamazoo County Approves New ID Card Program
From the Associated Press - Kalamazoo County has decided to create an identification card program for residents who lack documents needed to get a state ID. The Kalamazoo Gazette reports the county Board of Commissioners' 6-5 vote Wednesday was split along party lines, but the Democratic majority approved a resolution creating the program.
