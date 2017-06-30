Good Samaritan rescues man from near-drowning in South Haven

South Haven Area Emergency Services, South Haven Police and Van Buren County Sheriff's deputies responded to South Beach in South Haven around 5 p.m. Sunday, July 2, to a possible drowning with CPR in progress, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services . There, they found a 33-year-old Kalamazoo man with a pulse with shallow respirations who was not responding to officers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.