Cove Lakeside Bistro is set to open soon on West Lake in Portage
Millennium Restaurant Group plans to open a new eatery late this month in a popular spot on West Lake in Portage. The Kalamazoo-based restaurant group is looking to open Cove Lakeside Bistro in late July at 9110 Portage Road.
