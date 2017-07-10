Cove Lakeside Bistro is set to open s...

Cove Lakeside Bistro is set to open soon on West Lake in Portage

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jul 6 Read more: MLive.com

Millennium Restaurant Group plans to open a new eatery late this month in a popular spot on West Lake in Portage. The Kalamazoo-based restaurant group is looking to open Cove Lakeside Bistro in late July at 9110 Portage Road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalamazoo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08) Jul 7 Stephy 26
News This mother is looking for the lost necklace th... Jun 22 Phyllis Schlafly ... 2
Michael E. Guernsey KZ8O (Oct '07) Jun 13 CDN 46
Sorriest Radio Amateur of ALL TIME KZ8O of Pa... (Jan '11) Jun 13 CDN 7
News Police chase ends on highway near Benton Harbor Jun '17 marvinlzinn 1
News Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale... May '17 Rick 1
News Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08) May '17 ME JULIO 76
See all Kalamazoo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalamazoo Forum Now

Kalamazoo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalamazoo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. American Idol
  5. North Korea
 

Kalamazoo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,881 • Total comments across all topics: 282,425,331

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC