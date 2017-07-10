Bell's Brewery to invest $7M in new projects in Comstock, Kalamazoo
Craft beer pioneer Bell's Brewery Inc. plans to pump more than $7 million into capital improvement projects in Comstock Township and Kalamazoo between now and the end of 2018. The projects are related to quality, sustainability and beer production, according to information provided by the maker of Oberon, Two Heated Ale and Kalamazoo Stout.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Jul 7
|Stephy
|26
|This mother is looking for the lost necklace th...
|Jun 22
|Phyllis Schlafly ...
|2
|Michael E. Guernsey KZ8O (Oct '07)
|Jun 13
|CDN
|46
|Sorriest Radio Amateur of ALL TIME KZ8O of Pa... (Jan '11)
|Jun 13
|CDN
|7
|Police chase ends on highway near Benton Harbor
|Jun '17
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May '17
|Rick
|1
|Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08)
|May '17
|ME JULIO
|76
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC