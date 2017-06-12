You're Not A True Michigander Until You've Visited These 6 Michigan Craft Breweries
Living in Michigan is awesome for a number of different reasons, one of them being the vast number of breweries all across the state. Michigan has ranked as one of the best states in the country for craft beer lovers, and here's five special brews you need to try right now! Summer is here and that means backyard BBQ's hanging out on one of the 11,000 lakes our state has to offer, and drinking some of the best beer in the world.
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael E. Guernsey KZ8O (Oct '07)
|17 hr
|CDN
|46
|Sorriest Radio Amateur of ALL TIME KZ8O of Pa... (Jan '11)
|17 hr
|CDN
|7
|Police chase ends on highway near Benton Harbor
|Jun 2
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May '17
|Rick
|1
|Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08)
|May '17
|ME JULIO
|76
|Animal cruelty
|May '17
|Aware
|1
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|Pinkie
|826
