West Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo Metro Transit bus, crash

A police report obtained by 24 Hour News 8 reveals new information about a violent crash involving a car and a Kalamazoo Metro bus in late May. The report includes information from an event data recorder in the Pontiac Grand Prix that slammed into the bus on May 24 in Kalamazoo around 7:20 p.m. in the area of W. Michigan Avenue/South Street at Oakland Drive. The data recorder shows the driver, Michael Spencer, was going 108 mph just five seconds before the crash and topped out at 111 mph.

