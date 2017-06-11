Two Hurt In Van Buren County Rollover
Two Van Buren County men are hospitalized in Kalamazoo after being badly hurt in a rollover crash in Antwerp Township Sunday afternoon. The sheriff's department tells us the driver was thrown from the SUV, and his passenger had to be cut out using the Jaws of Life.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSJM-AM Saint Joseph.
Comments
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police chase ends on highway near Benton Harbor
|Jun 2
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May 13
|Rick
|1
|Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08)
|May '17
|ME JULIO
|76
|Animal cruelty
|May '17
|Aware
|1
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|Pinkie
|826
|Jury finds Holder guilty of murder (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Jvo
|2
|Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo
|Apr '17
|Rick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC