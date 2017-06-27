Thomas Beebe, Audiologist, Joins PCHC Medical Specialists

Penobscot Community Health Care is pleased to announce that Thomas Beebe, AuD, has joined PCHC's Medical Specialists, 992 Union Street, Bangor, to provide high-quality audiology services, including hearing evaluations and hearing aid services. Dr. Beebe is an undergraduate of Grand Valley State University, Allendale, MI, and received his Doctor of Audiology Degree from Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo, MI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.