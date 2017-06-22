This mother is looking for the lost n...

This mother is looking for the lost necklace that holds her son's ashes

Read more: KFOR-TV Oklahoma City

The locket holds the ashes of Amanda Shears' late son, Zealen, who was just 10 months old in 2012 when he succumbed to a heart defect. The piece - a set of silver wings folded into a heart - vanished sometime after Shears took it off, along with her wedding band, on June 2, before undergoing surgery in Michigan.

