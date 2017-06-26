Suspect arrested in pizza delivery robbery
Police say the driver was approached by the suspect and robbed at gunpoint. Police, along with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office set up a perimeter around the area, and found the suspect's apartment.
