Southwest Michigan First claims rights to '269' in area code battle

A Southwest Michigan economic development organization has countersued Kalamazoo County's convention and visitors bureau in a legal battle over use of the region's 269 area code. Discover Kalamazoo filed a lawsuit April 4 in U.S. District Court alleging Southwest Michigan First has infringed on its trademark rights to 269, which it has used to identify its services since 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.