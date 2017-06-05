Shirley A. Lukens
Shirley Ann Lukens, age 82 of Prairie du Sac/Kalamazoo, MI passed away on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at Pine Villa Memory Care in Prairie du Sac, WI. She was born on September 7, 1934 in Milwaukee, the daughter of Carl John Sr. and Anna Lukens.
