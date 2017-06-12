Severe storms to rattle midwestern US into Wednesday night
After violent thunderstorms pummeled the Plains with damaging wind gusts, hail and tornadoes through Tuesday night, the threat for severe weather will shift eastward into the midwestern United States at midweek. While over a dozen tornadoes were reported Tuesday in the northern Plains, the threat for tornadic activity will diminish at midweek.
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Michael E. Guernsey KZ8O (Oct '07)
|22 hr
|CDN
|46
|Sorriest Radio Amateur of ALL TIME KZ8O of Pa... (Jan '11)
|22 hr
|CDN
|7
|Police chase ends on highway near Benton Harbor
|Jun 2
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May '17
|Rick
|1
|Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08)
|May '17
|ME JULIO
|76
|Animal cruelty
|May '17
|Aware
|1
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|Pinkie
|826
