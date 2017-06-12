Severe storms to rattle midwestern US...

Severe storms to rattle midwestern US into Wednesday night

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: AccuWeather.com

After violent thunderstorms pummeled the Plains with damaging wind gusts, hail and tornadoes through Tuesday night, the threat for severe weather will shift eastward into the midwestern United States at midweek. While over a dozen tornadoes were reported Tuesday in the northern Plains, the threat for tornadic activity will diminish at midweek.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalamazoo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Michael E. Guernsey KZ8O (Oct '07) 22 hr CDN 46
Sorriest Radio Amateur of ALL TIME KZ8O of Pa... (Jan '11) 22 hr CDN 7
News Police chase ends on highway near Benton Harbor Jun 2 marvinlzinn 1
News Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale... May '17 Rick 1
News Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08) May '17 ME JULIO 76
Animal cruelty May '17 Aware 1
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) Apr '17 Pinkie 826
See all Kalamazoo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalamazoo Forum Now

Kalamazoo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalamazoo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
  1. Syria
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Kalamazoo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,732 • Total comments across all topics: 281,745,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC