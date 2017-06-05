School Suspensions, Test Scores, and ...

School Suspensions, Test Scores, and Lead Poisoning

Economists find new evidence that kids with higher exposure to lead are more likely to misbehave in school and do worse academically. This 110-year-old home in Kalamazoo, Michigan, was the subject of a $115,000 settlement with the city after homeowner Brandi Crawford-Johnson discovered the house's lead-based paint was responsible for her child's elevated lead levels in 2013.

