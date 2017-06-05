Police locate suspect in homemade bomb found in Kalamazoo County
Police say search warrants helped investigators locate and identify a suspect in connection with an improvised explosive device found in Kalamazoo County. Kalamazoo County Sheriff's deputies and the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety bomb squad responded to a report of the suspicious device Friday, May 19, near Le Ferre Lake.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Kalamazoo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police chase ends on highway near Benton Harbor
|Jun 2
|marvinlzinn
|1
|Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale...
|May 13
|Rick
|1
|Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08)
|May '17
|ME JULIO
|76
|Animal cruelty
|May '17
|Aware
|1
|Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|Pinkie
|826
|Jury finds Holder guilty of murder (Feb '08)
|Apr '17
|Jvo
|2
|Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo
|Apr '17
|Rick
|1
Find what you want!
Search Kalamazoo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC