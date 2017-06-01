Police chase ends on highway near Benton Harbor
Police in Kalamazoo say the chase started when the driver of a black Ford Focus refused to stop for police. The chase progressed from Kalamazoo County through Van Buren County before finally ending in Berrien County between exits 30 and 31 on westbound I-94.
Since: Feb 11
14
Saint Joseph, MI
#1 10 hrs ago
I do not know details, but it seems safer with less cost to just stop chasing the driver and find him later.
