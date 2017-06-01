Police chase ends on highway near Ben...

Police chase ends on highway near Benton Harbor

There are 1 comment on the WXMI-TV Grand Rapids story from 15 hrs ago, titled Police chase ends on highway near Benton Harbor. In it, WXMI-TV Grand Rapids reports that:

Police in Kalamazoo say the chase started when the driver of a black Ford Focus refused to stop for police. The chase progressed from Kalamazoo County through Van Buren County before finally ending in Berrien County between exits 30 and 31 on westbound I-94.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WXMI-TV Grand Rapids.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

marvinlzinn

Since: Feb 11

14

Saint Joseph, MI

#1 10 hrs ago
I do not know details, but it seems safer with less cost to just stop chasing the driver and find him later.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Kalamazoo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teacher turnover, 'chronic' absenteeism prevale... May 13 Rick 1
News Michigan Illegal Aliens Demand Their Rights (Mar '08) May 9 ME JULIO 76
Animal cruelty May 4 Aware 1
News Al Capone's West Michigan ties: Fact or fun-fic... (Jan '06) Apr '17 Pinkie 826
News Jury finds Holder guilty of murder (Feb '08) Apr '17 Jvo 2
News Gubernatorial candidate listening in Kalamazoo Apr '17 Rick 1
Will Mattawan ever get broadband high speed int... (Oct '07) Apr '17 East Point Dr 56
See all Kalamazoo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Kalamazoo Forum Now

Kalamazoo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Kalamazoo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Stanley Cup
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
 

Kalamazoo, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,826 • Total comments across all topics: 281,463,371

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC